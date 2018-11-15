Satanic Temple members advocate for humans, not the devil

It is an important and serious organization involved in many critical issues, particularly the 1st Amendment's separation of church and state. As many governmental organizations attempt to impose symbols of Christianity in public spaces — for instance, the Ten Commandments in a park or meetings invoking Jesus Christ — the Satanic Temple uses Satan as satire to prod, push and legally compel the government not to use Christianity as the country’s de facto religion and give equal standing to those who are Jewish, Muslim, Native American, Hindu or atheist.