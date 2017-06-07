Why feature a pro-Trump troll on The Times' front page?

To the editor: Congratulations to The Times for giving some legitimacy to one of many crackpots that have come out of the woodwork since Donald Trump became president. Giving a provocateur like Arthur Christopher Schaper front-page coverage will no doubt lead to copycats. (“Meet the Trump backer leading the resistance to the resistance in California,” June 3)

No one loses money betting on how uninformed many Americans are when it comes to politics, but we Times readers don’t need to read about one of the bottom feeders on the front page of your newspaper.

David Novis, Santa Barbara

To the editor: Citizens have been confronting their representatives at town hall meetings around the country; they are concerned about healthcare, the environment and other important issues.

Schaper shows up at the same meetings name-calling, yelling insults and purposely starting needless arguments. He’s very much a representative of our current president.

Daniel McVey, Los Angeles

