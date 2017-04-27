Don't blame scientists for the denialism encouraged by oil companies

To the editor: Marcus du Sautoy argues that marching for science isn’t enough, that it’s up to scientists to engage the public as part of their job. (“Why aren't people listening to scientists?” Opinion, April 23)

It’s great that Bill Nye and Neil deGrasse Tyson can convey science to the lay public, but it’s complete nonsense to suggest that less-engaging scientists are to blame for science deniers.

Today’s widespread denial of science is due to deliberate, well-funded campaigns to sow doubt and discredit scientific consensus when it conflicts with the interests of the wealthy and powerful. Tobacco companies long denied a link between cigarettes and cancer; now it’s the oil companies that ridicule and denigrate climate science. They do it to protect their financial stake in fossil fuels.

With deniers in power in Washington, scientists took to the streets in an act of desperation. They told us we must address climate change now. We should listen.

Ann Rushton, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: On first reading, Du Sautoy’s eloquent piece aroused my hopes. Why not try to win over science doubters with explanations of how scientists arrived at their conclusions?

But then reality intruded: Most such doubters are devout souls intent on believing what they want to believe. Far too much of their psyche (and treasure) is invested in abiding their faiths’ tenets to accept contrary truths.

So we suffer an unhinged president who panders to religious zealots susceptible to piously packaged promises and slogans that reject demonstrable facts. Plus, we have a vice president who touts himself as a Christian first and foremost and has advocated teaching creationism in public schools.

As support for the fact-challenged Trump administration fades, perhaps more and more doubters will become open to scientific truths.

Devra Mindell, Santa Monica

