Want to ride a scooter? Upload a selfie first

In addition, the contracts governing the use of such scooters require that the user indemnify and hold the renting company harmless for any and all claims arising out of the use of the vehicles, except for the company’s sole negligence or willful misconduct. Therefore, if a user injures someone and the injured person sues the company, the user must pay the company’s entire defense costs and any damage awards or settlement, even if the user is only partially at fault.