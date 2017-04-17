Don't be too hard on Sean Spicer

To the editor: The rush to condemn White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, as shown by the three letters published in The Times, is a sad example of why nothing ever gets done in this country. We have become too impatient, self-righteous and unforgiving. (“Sean Spicer should visit Auschwitz and a Holocaust museum — and then lose his job,” Readers React, April 13)

Spicer’s apology for his remarks that Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons was quick, sincere and contrite. He is obviously aware of the Holocaust and Aktion T4, but his brain was lasered in on one issue at that moment: the aircraft dropping of chemical bombs on civilians.

His job requires rapid-fire responses to dozens of questions and is probably one of the most difficult in this country. I doubt if 99% of us could handle it for one day. Let’s give him, and each other, a break.

Troy Garrett, Long Beach

To the editor: Who is more ignorant: The spokesman who spoke as if he didn’t know that Hitler used gas to kill his own elderly and infirm people and then to try to wipe out Jews through out Europe at those “Holocaust centers” (more commonly known as death camps), or his boss who didn’t know that the internationally recognized day for Holocaust remembrance was for the world to remember Hitler’s attempt to destroy Jews by gassing them and cremating their remains?

Frankly, Spicer and President Trump deserve each other, but America deserves neither.

Gilbert H. Skopp, Calabasas

