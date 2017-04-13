Sean Spicer should visit Auschwitz and a Holocaust museum — and then lose his job

To the editor: Stupidity usually does not require a response. (“White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer apologizes for saying Hitler didn't use chemical weapons,” April 11)

However, I suggest the following for White House spokesman Sean Spicer, who wrongly said that Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons:

A mandatory visit to Auschwitz.

A mandatory visit to the holocaust museum in Washington.

Lessons in using his brain before opening his mouth.

Instruction in the German “master plan” for the annihilation of all Jews.

Then, after completing the above, he must sincerely apologize to all Holocaust survivors, after which he should be fired for incompetence. As a Holocaust survivor and very proud American, I demand nothing less.

Marianne Bobick, Long Beach

To the editor: Please inform Spicer that he is in error about Hitler not gassing his “own people.”

Under the Aktion T4 program started in 1939 by Hitler, the gnadentod (“good death”) program was instituted for patients whose lives were deemed not worth living. By the end of 1941, nearly 100,000 patients were collected in secret and taken to psychiatric institutes across Germany to be gassed to death.

The only crime of these people was that they were elderly, crippled or mentally disabled. Perhaps Spicer forgot about them.

Craig Carr, West Hills

To the editor: Spicer has to go. The White House has to realize that Spicer lacks general knowledge of history, which is unacceptable for its most high-profile spokesman.

“Holocaust centers?” Hitler did not gas his own people? Weren’t the people of Germany (including Jews) under Hitler’s leadership, similar to how the people of Syria attacked with chemical weapons were under Bashar Assad’s control?

Chemical bombs are the same as chemical gas chambers.

Steve Shaevel, Woodland Hills

