A separate bedroom for my wife would be great, if it weren't for L.A.'s housing prices

To the editor: Daryl Austin's article praising the possible advantages of couples sleeping in separate bedrooms fails to address a major prerequisite. ("My wife and I sleep in separate bedrooms. Our marriage and sex life have never been better," March 26.)
How many of today's families have the luxury of a separate bedroom?
Bunk beds anyone?
Robert Greene, Woodland Hills
To the editor: As a married man for the past 45 years I can attest to the following. Separate bedrooms are a must for any longtime marriage or relationship.
I would also like to suggest separate bank accounts, separate cars and separate TVs.
John Greene, Santa Clarita