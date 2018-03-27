Advertisement

A separate bedroom for my wife would be great, if it weren't for L.A.'s housing prices

A couple displays their wedding bands. (Benjamin Sklar / Associated Press)

To the editor: Daryl Austin's article praising the possible advantages of couples sleeping in separate bedrooms fails to address a major prerequisite. ("My wife and I sleep in separate bedrooms. Our marriage and sex life have never been better," March 26.)

How many of today's families have the luxury of a separate bedroom?

Bunk beds anyone?

Robert Greene, Woodland Hills

To the editor: As a married man for the past 45 years I can attest to the following. Separate bedrooms are a must for any longtime marriage or relationship.

I would also like to suggest separate bank accounts, separate cars and separate TVs.

John Greene, Santa Clarita

Apr 01, 2014 | 2:11 PM

