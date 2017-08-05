Calling into question the imams' fiery sermons

To the editor: Two California imams have drawn criticism for “fiery sermons” calling on Allah to “annihilate” and “destroy” the Jews. (“Riverside imam draws criticism for fiery sermons,” July 31)

Although they apologized for the remarks after they were caught, I find it hard to believe that this is the first time they preached such fiery sermons.

Have any of the members of the mosque quit and sought a more moderate mosque with more moderate leadership? Has the Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned the remarks in no uncertain terms?

It is time for moderate Muslims to join the Jews.

David Goodwin, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I am outraged at the portrayal of Muslims hating people of the Jewish faith. That is neither my experience nor the experience of our Orange County community.

I am Jewish and a member of the American Muslim Women’s Empowerment Council. Our goal is bringing together interfaith women. We work hand in hand with community/nation leaders, law enforcement and interfaith. We promote peace, building cultural bridges and embracing diversity.

That is the Muslim community I know; these imams’ language leads to anger, hate and violence. It does not represent the majority of the Muslim people.

Dinah Frieden, Irvine

..

To the editor: Unfortunately, many of us are no longer surprised that sermons such as Imam Mahmoud Harmoush delivered recently was filled with hate and anti-Semitism.

What seems missing in the two stories on this subject recently is the unstated response of the congregation to such spewed hatred.

Warren Larson, Sunland

