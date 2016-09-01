EpiPen prices and other problems

To the editor: I have been a pharmacist for more than 45 years and I think you got it right by placing the blame for such outrageous drug prices on the pharma-ceutical manufacturer.

However, I don’t think that the pharmaceutical benefit managers (PBMs) are worthy of a pass.

( “Getting stuck by the EpiPen,” Editorial, Aug. 28)

PBMs are likewise culpable in the cascade of events leading to the overall increase in the amount of money that our healthcare system spends for prescription drugs.

What we need is transparency. Why do we need manufacturer’s rebates or discount cards if the prices are equitable? This is another vehicle to line the pockets of the PBMs.

Ira Erenberg, Pacific Palisades

To the editor: Mylan’s greed is only the latest example of the recurring scandals by Big, and not so big, Pharma.

This model emerged after government stopped enforcing the antitrust laws and allowed mergers to go unhindered. Now with little, if any, competition we have the expected massive increases to be born by the sick as well as the taxpayers. The latter are from the fake discounts and from the pressure on Medicare.

Your editorial cautioned against extreme measures to prevent this laissez-faire corporate exploitation, but something extreme seems to be called for.

Emil Lawton, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: I have a veritable EpiPen library that has accumulated over the last couple of decades. I am allergic to Hymenoptera stings (bees, wasps, etc.) and have pens at home, in the car and I even pack one for travel.

Being alert to the risk I have never used a pen, but can’t leave home without them. Mylan ought to take my old ones back and provide new ones for a nominal fee. Just saying.

David Eckhous, Long Beach

