No sugary drinks on kids' menus? Thanks for that, nanny-state lawmakers

To the editor: What makes the nanny-state lawmakers of California think that passing a bill forcing restaurants to offer only water, milk or sugar-free flavored drinks on kids’ meals will make any difference? Parents will order whatever the child wants to drink, be that soda or any other sugary drink.
What law will our illustrious lawmakers pass next? Maybe they will require restaurants to refuse to serve certain foods to people who are overweight.
We live in a nanny state that is inserting itself more and more into our daily lives.
Betty Vanole, Burbank
