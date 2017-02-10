It's up to the Democrats to prevent Republicans from using the 'nuclear option'

To the editor: One hopes that no Republican senator pursues law professor Jamal Greene’s “grand bargain” of preserving the Senate filibuster in exchange for President Trump nominating a centrist to the Supreme Court. (“A gang of 11 could end the madness of Supreme Court confirmations,” Opinion, Feb. 7)

It is no secret that Democrats had planned on using the “nuclear option” for Supreme Court nominees with the expected Hillary Clinton win and Democrats taking the Senate. Thus, the idea that Republicans can rest comfortably knowing the filibuster will be there when they are in the minority is foolish. In fact, there is no real downside for the Republicans in employing the nuclear option for Judge Neil M. Gorsuch.

There is one strategy that the Democrats could employ to make sure the nuclear option is not exercised. Since the 60 votes for cloture merely cut off debate, all the eight Democrats have to do is vote for cloture then vote against the nominee as he or she is approved. These might well be eight of the 10 Democratic senators running next year in states where Trump won.

Then, when the Republicans are in the minority, the filibuster is indeed preserved for the future.

George A. Vandeman, Pacific Palisades

..

To the editor: I know nothing of Greene or his political stripes, but his excellent essay deserves to be read by every American who still fancies themselves capable of placing country above personal aggrandizement and reason above passion. Thank you for publishing it.

It would serve well as a litmus test:

Agree, however grudgingly and resentfully, that Greene’s plan is both workable and equitable in what even fools should see is a dangerous time and difficult situation, and there is hope both for them as individuals and for our nation as a whole. Disagree and be unwilling to cede even an inch to gain a mile, and you are likely beyond redemption, and our national experiment as a democratic republic will quite likely fail.

Chuck Almdale, North Hills

