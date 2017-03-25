If you loved the GOP version of healthcare reform, just wait until it's time for tax reform

To the editor: It is astounding that Republicans could so badly misread the public in proposing a healthcare plan that would discard 24 million people from their insurance over 10 years, raise premiums for seniors and cost states billions. Gov. Jerry Brown estimated that California would lose an astounding $24.3 billion annually by 2027. (“With his governing legacy on the line, Gov. Jerry Brown dives in to Washington's healthcare debate,” March 22)

These effects are even more astounding when compared to the too often overlooked enormous tax benefits that the wealthy would be handed. About $270 billion in tax relief would go toward the wealthiest Americans over 10 years. While seniors would see their premiums skyrocket, the top 0.1% would each get a windfall tax reduction averaging $207,000.

I can only imagine what the Republican “tax reform” bill will look like.

Ken Goldman, Beverly Hills

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook