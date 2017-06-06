Cars and guns kill far more Americans than terrorists. The media need some perspective.

To the editor: There was another terrorist attack. Now we’re still reading about the details; soon enough, we’ll learn much more about the attackers themselves. Meanwhile, terrorist groups will again rejoice at the increased fear among civilians and the notoriety of their martyrs. (“Six people die in London rampage; police fatally shoot 3 suspected attackers,” June 3)

It’s time to take away the terrorists’ prime weapon: media exposure.

We need some perspective. The annual number of Americans killed by domestic terrorism since 9/11 has never gone above 30. In comparison, automobile accidents, gun violence and drug addiction kill more than 100 Americans every single day, but coverage of these deaths is minimal because those topics are not very sensational.

How about that with every article on terrorism, The Times mentions the number of deaths caused by driving, guns or drugs that day? Put terrorism in perspective and, above all, do not give too much attention to the attackers.

Vince Scully, Long Beach

..

To the editor: Every action to thwart terrorism will involve infringing on personal liberties. Most acts of terror are committed by persons who have resided in the country that was attacked rather than new arrivals.

I suggest everyone intending to travel to the Middle East be required to register. They will be investigated. Acquaintances and family will be interviewed.

Travelers who fail to register will be subject to arrest. When they return, they will be required to document who they visited and why. All such people will be interviewed to identify individuals with sympathies toward militant organizations. These individuals will be subject to being watched and their social media screened at any time.

This might be pretty harsh, but so is terrorism.

Sid Pelston, Beverly Hills

..

To the editor: President Trump’s tweeted criticism of London’s mayor following the most recent terrorist attack was reprehensible and unfitting of anyone holding the highest office in our land.

If Trump was simply an embarrassment, that would be one thing. But his ignorance is dangerous and jeopardizes the international solidarity necessary to defeat terrorism.

Glen Arnodo, Los Angeles

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook