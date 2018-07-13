Advertisement

One hard lesson from the Thailand cave rescue — and one obvious lesson

Jul 13, 2018 | 4:00 AM
One hard lesson from the Thailand cave rescue — and one obvious lesson
Thai rescuers remove one of the soccer players who was trapped in a cave. (Thai Navy SEAL handout / EPA)

To the editor: From the happy outcome of the successful rescue mission of the soccer team in Thailand, there are two lessons to be learned.

The hard one is that global cooperation can be fruitfully achieved for all when we concentrate on human lives as priority No. 1 while disregarding ideology (say, communism versus capitalism), religion (Judaism versus Islam), race (black versus white) and money (corporation versus consumer).

Advertisement

The easy lesson is before entering a cave, remember to check the weather forecast.

Do Huu Chi, Garden Grove

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook.

Advertisement
Advertisement