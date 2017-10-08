Millionaires were not starving when their taxes were high and the middle class was prosperous

To the editor: I never achieved millionaire status, so I have long felt it wasn’t my role to comment on whether wealthy people should solve the national debt and crumbling infrastructure problems by paying higher taxes. Billionaire Tom Steyer summarized what I, a lifelong Republican, have felt about trickle-down economics and tax cuts for the rich. (“I'm a billionaire. Please raise my taxes,” Opinion, Oct. 5)

Recently, some of my retired friends and I discussed which decades were the best for most Americans. We settled on 1950-70, the 20 years cited by Steyer as economically advantageous to the middle class.

Dwight Eisenhower was president from 1953 to 1961. His national highway program was underway, and the Marshall Plan helped stabilize the world. GIs had returned from the war with money in their pockets. By 1965, the top federal income tax bracket had dropped to 70%; it reached 50% in 1982, much higher than today’s 39.6%, and yet millionaires were not starving.

Since then, some of Ike's highways have fallen into disrepair. Did I say that I too am willing to pay more in taxes?

John F. McGrew, Riverside

To the editor: There is a solution for Steyer and billionaires like him: They are free to deposit as much of their money as they see fit in the federal treasury if they feel the feds are the best stewards of their wealth.

Let the rest of us have reform that will put more cash in individuals’ wallets, where we can decide the best use for our money.

Kathleen Taylor, Newport Coast

To the editor: Maybe we need to look at basic morals again. I was raised to share with others and take care of those less fortunate.

During his campaign, Donald Trump refused to release his tax returns. Before the election, the New York Times received his 1995 state return and found that Trump claimed losses that would allow him not to pay taxes for years.

Trump did not apologize; in fact, he bragged. He was proud to have had the resources to game the system. What kind of patriotism is that?

Steyer’s statement that he would be glad to pay more in taxes shows a selflessness that is sorely missing in our leadership. When will our leaders consider the world around them — or even just the United States — and stop being so selfish?

Greg Golden, Van Nuys

