Whatever to do about those trolls?

To the editor: Yes, trolling can be odious, and people should behave civilly. (“Chasing away online trolls,” July 28)

As columnist David Lazarus rightly points out, however, free speech is part of this nation's DNA. Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and John Jay supported the ratification of the U.S. Constitution in a series of essays under the pseudonym Publius. Malevolent postings may exist on the opposite end of the spectrum of public discourse compared with “The Federalist Papers,” but unless they violate specific laws, we must respect the 1st Amendment and anonymity.

Steve Kelley, Hermosa Beach

..

To the editor: Internet trolls are a big problem.

Lazarus is correct that social media sites and blogs should require real names. Those concerned with advertising revenue may refuse to do so, and it will be possible to get around this, of course.

As with masked protesters on a campus — if your identity is known, you are much less likely to act violently, even in these times.

Bob Snodgrass, Pasadena

