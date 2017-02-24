President Trump's condemnation of anti-Semitic attacks rings hollow

To the editor: The president responded to the reports of anti-Semitic incidents with the same zeal as he voiced the need to “bring us together” in his inauguration speech: practically none. He read somebody else’s words in a flat and emotionless manner. (“Trump denounces anti-Semitism after Jewish community centers receive 68 bomb threats in six weeks,” Feb. 21)

President Trump’s attacks on his political opponents and the media don’t require a teleprompter, and he speaks with enormous emotion, though not always factually. The increase in racist incidents demand that our leader respond with the same amount of conviction. His remarks are insulting for their low-key tenor.

Most of the president’s appointments send the clear message that bringing us together is not his priority. His condemnation of anti-Semitic actions was so muted and long overdue, one must wonder if it was crafted so as to not offend his advisor Steve Bannon and his adherents on the alt-right.

Stu Olster, Laguna HIlls

To the editor: I was the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in San Francisco some years ago and dealt with anti-Semites and other hate groups.

The current resurgence of anti-Jewish bigotry is no mystery. A child should be able to connect the dots between having Bannon, the biggest enabler of the alt-right, sharing the Oval Office and the empowerment of the far right fringe.

Trump finally made a statement, but with Bannon directing policy, I suspect the president had his fingers crossed behind his back.

Barbara H. Bergen, Los Angeles

