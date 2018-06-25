Trump is creating a country that doesn't care about immigrants and refugees

To the editor: This tragic occurrence at the border is the result of a president who has no compassion. This is not as much a political issue as a moral one.
Joseph Heller in his book “Catch-22” said it best: “It was almost no trick at all, he saw, to turn vice into virtue and slander into truth, impotence into abstinence, arrogance into humility, plunder into philanthropy, thievery into honor, blasphemy into wisdom, brutality into patriotism, and sadism into justice. Anybody could do it; it required no brains at all. It merely required no character.”
Alba Farfaglia, San Clemente
To the editor: Does anybody know what happened to the young woman with her child sitting on the border bridge after she was denied entry into U.S.?
What happened to compassion and empathy? What kind of country have we turned into?
We are all connected to immigrants. Shame on our country and its shameful administration.
Jacqueline Rellas, South Pasadena
To the editor: Americans need to breathe and then ask one question: Who benefits most from our broken immigration system?
Of the countless Central Americans who desire a better life for their families, only hundreds to thousands of immigrants reach the U.S. and stay. Cartels profit greatly from this desire of people to come to the U.S. Unfortunately, the result is increased local government corruption, increased violence and ultimately a stronger desire of the people to emigrate.
The outrage over the treatment of immigrant children is sincere, but immigration should not be a political weapon, and our laws should be clear to the world. If our collective goal is to prevent human suffering, we need to stop pretending like the last hope for humanity is the United States.
Michael Kendall, Azusa
To the editor: Seeing President Trump standing on stage with the parents of four Americans killed by immigrants in the country illegally, holding their pictures, some autographed by Trump, gave me a thought.
Has he ever invited the family members of people killed in recent mass shootings to stand on the stage with him holding photos of their loved ones? Their killers were Americans.
Of course, if that were to happen, gun laws would have to be discussed.
Jo Williams, Long Beach
