No, Mr. President, the FBI executing a search warrant on your lawyer is not an attack on America

To the editor: Naturally, in response to the FBI raid of the office and hotel room of his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, the president went into high dudgeon in expressing his outrage, characterizing it as a "disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country." ("Trump lashes out after news of raid on his lawyer's office, raising the possibility of firing special counsel Mueller," April 10)
I find his latest bloviating especially rich coming from a man who sees no "disgrace" in denigrating the media and facts he does not like as "fake news," labeling its members "enemies of the people," cozying up to dictators while alienating our longtime allies and abdicating the nation's role as the leader of the free world.
Again, President Trump attacked Robert S. Mueller III, declaring that "many people have said" the Justice Department special counsel and former FBI director should be fired, which translates to, "I am dying to fire him."
Let us hope that if a modern-day Saturday Night Massacre occurs, it begins the unraveling of the Trump presidency, as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has threatened.
What is the president afraid we will learn? For someone who claims he has nothing to hide, he hides a great deal, appearing to be a guilty man. We are likely to learn the details soon enough even if he should stick a thumb in the eye of justice by finding a way to ax the investigator.
Oren Spiegler, South Strabane Township, Penn.
To the editor: Trump has reached a new low.
When court-approved search warrants of his personal lawyer's property appear to present a threat to him, he says: "It's an attack on our country, in a true sense. It's an attack on what we all stand for."
This comment is coming from a former TV entertainer who led the "birther" movement against his predecessor for five years. This not only made Trump look bigoted, but it hurt our country on an international stage.
Has any action the president has taken made us proud to be Americans?
Bob Gould, Palm Desert
