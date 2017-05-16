Our job now: to ensure that Trump's conduct doesn't become the norm

To the editor: President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James B. Comey seems to follow a trend that has alarmingly become all too familiar: (“Trump's dangerous credibility gap,” Opinion, May 14)

The constant changes in promises that he has made from the beginning of his campaign days, the reversals on policy declarations that he has made as president, the last-minute pronouncements that abruptly change actions and orders by his predecessors, his undignified use of Twitter to communicate ideas and policy, the flaunting of his refusal to abide by the same rules as his predecessors regarding sharing his tax returns and completely detaching himself from his business interests, his extravagant use of taxpayers’ money for travel and now, most importantly, his “dangerous credibility gap.”

What is most alarming to me, however, is not solely these actions but the fact that no one in power feels compelled to stop Trump from degrading the presidency and America’s reputation. It is utterly demoralizing to think that Trump’s behavior may be the new norm.

Lynn Lorenz, Newport Beach

To the editor: How long will it take for a Republican leader tell Trump he has no clothes?

Trump has no experience with or insight on public policy, government, diplomacy, security, the armed forces, energy, the Constitution, environmental management, agriculture, transportation, healthcare, education or politics. Even if we had the luxury of time to teach him all these things, he has not demonstrated a capacity to learn.

The Republican leadership has to see this. Is its loyalty to the president, to its party or to the people of the United States?

Mike Davidson, Altadena

To the editor: I would have no confidence in believing Trump even if he were to say that he occasionally does not tell the truth.

Marc Jacobson

Los Angeles

