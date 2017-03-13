Calling Trump a 'cracker' goes too far

To the editor: There is a tendency in the media to describe actions of the Trump administration with a certain level of hyperbole. For instance, the media have reported that at news conferences, Trump “raged” at the press, when his actual manner is quite calm. (“To black Americans, Trump behaves like a classic Southerner — and we feel erased,” Opinion, March 9)

Erin Aubry Kaplan asserts that the Trump presidency may reverse race relations back to slavery. Unfortunately, no evidence is offered for this extreme statement (remind you of anyone?).

She also cites Trump’s ignorance of black history as an indicator of his hostility toward black Americans. This does not follow logically, given that he has not displayed a depth of knowledge on any issue.

Exaggerated criticisms of the Trump administration bolster the claims of his supporters that the mainstream media are out to get him. Critics need to keep their logic, and their rhetoric, clean.

Ed Salisbury, Santa Monica

To the editor: I am impressed by Kaplan’s piece arguing that Trump is functionally a southerner and, indeed, a ”cracker.”

Trump’s bigoted and rabble-rousing campaign rhetoric echoed that of such infamous southern politicians more than 100 years ago as the South Carolina governor and U.S. senator, “Pitchfork” Ben Tillman.

True, Tillman boasted of killing African Americans, and Trump never went that far. But Trump’s rallies were carnivals of hatred in which his auditors were given permission to vent their anger against the other, whether Mexican, Muslim or member of another marginalized group.

The impoverished whites who supported Tillman had the satisfaction of listening to violent rhetoric and seeing the enactment of racist policies. What they didn’t have was public policy that adequately supported public education or many public goods whatsoever. Time will tell whether Trump voters will undergo a similar experience; the newly released Republican healthcare plan suggests they will.

Glenna Matthews, Laguna Beach

The writer is a historian and author who has taught at several universities.

To the editor: Kaplan writes, “That Trump is not just another white politician but one who is spectacularly unqualified to be president makes the setback that much more racially charged and ominous.”

How incredible it was that we had the most qualified candidate, Hillary Clinton, versus Trump.

Having said that, allow me to remind everyone that our Constitution says that the only qualifications for the presidency of the United States are to be born a citizen in the U.S., to be at least 35 years old and to have lived continuously in the U.S. for 14 years. There are no other requirements or qualifications.

This allows natural-born U.S. citizens from all kinds of backgrounds, rich or poor, to run for the presidency.

Benny Wasserman, La Palma

