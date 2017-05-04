Under Trump, American is a country that embraces dangerous autocrats

To the editor: Although there are many examples of U.S. hypocrisy on human rights issues, at least it has been beneficial for our government to take a strong public stand in favor of human rights and freedom of the press around the world. (“Philippine President Duterte is a self-professed killer. Why did Trump invite him to a cozy White House schmooze?” editorial, May 2)

President Trump’s willingness to warmly welcome Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who has encouraged thousands of summary executions, steps into the uncharted waters of the U.S. government making a show of support for a murderous autocrat. Our president now welcomes extrajudicial killings by foreign leaders, denies the importance of a free press and the protection of journalists, and supports torture as a military tactic.

Trump’s bold rhetoric, whether it leads to legislative mandates or not, erodes respect for the United States around the world, clearly emboldens other heads of state to follow his lead, and sets the stage to drag us all down a path of unprecedented discrimination, vile disrespect for human rights and the demise of all that civilized societies claim to value.

Therese Sweeney, Santa Monica

To the editor: The Times’ editorial took Trump to task for inviting Duterte, a man with blood on his hands, to the White House.

Do you feel the same way about Trump meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, another man with blood on his hands — the blood of innocent Israeli victims due to Palestinian Authority incitement to violence? Or will you feel that this meeting is justified because you favor a two-state solution?

I see no advantage to a two-state solution when one of the parties has expressed support for wiping out the other.

Emanuel R. Baker, Los Angeles

To the editor: Why does Trump invite a killer like Duterte to the White House? Why does he say it would be an honor to talk with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un?

Why does he call Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to congratulate him on a referendum that vastly expands his power? Why does he praise Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi? And why has he gushed over Russian President Vladimir Putin?

Simple: Trump is an amoral and practiced liar who has a long history of associating with other con men, including members of New York mafia families.

Trump is a national embarrassment, and the thought of his shoes touching even the flooring of our White House makes me feel ill.

Darlene Olympius, Yorba Linda

