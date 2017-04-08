Will lawmakers step up to contain Trump before he permanently damages the country?

To the editor: The debacle of Donald Trump’s presidency is not about Democrats fighting Republicans, but about the forces of common sense and reason battling a reckless loose cannon. And it was never really about Hillary Clinton, who’s just another in a long line of otherwise benign career politicians, most with questionable ethics but with whom we’ve successfully dealt for nearly 250 years. Most have at least been reasonable and level-headed, trying in their own way to make a positive difference. And they could usually be reasoned with.

But trying to reason with President Trump — a shameless, self-promoting narcissist — does not even seem possible.

Much as I believe Trump is glaringly incompetent, I have an equally big problem with many members of Congress sitting idly by while the president wreaks havoc on us all. It seems our only chance, as a nation and as a world, to survive this gross mishandling of the land’s highest office is for our Republican Congress to challenge him at least before resorting to impeachment, which seems like an increasing possibility.

A democracy is a fragile form of government, totally dependent on the willingness of its citizens to vote thoughtfully. — Elizabeth Landis, Los Angeles

Lawmakers must act before Trump take us beyond the rapidly approaching point of no return.

Robert Archerd, Rancho Palos Verdes

To the editor: Trump lies, but he does it as a negotiating tactic.

Long ago, while everyone was laughing at him, Trump was getting people to fund his failing ventures. While the media were covering his claims of the massive number of people at his inauguration, he was allowing mining companies to dump their waste into open rivers.

I could go on and list the many horrid activities of the Trump presidency, but that’s your job. Please, do not get sidetracked by what the right hand is doing (and watch that left hand).

Gary Coyne, South Pasadena

To the editor: Many of us did foresee massive chaos and dislocation coming with this presidency; however, just as with a major earthquake, the reality of the damage is so much worse than our imaginations can conceive.

Thank you for such a valuable series.

Margaret Ross, Santa Monica

To the editor: Thank you for your clear description of the development of a dictator and the ongoing attempts to dismantle our democracy. The photo of Trump in the Sunday edition, with his hand raised in front of the U.S. flag, was on the mark.

Free press, we need you more than ever.

Free press, we need you more than ever.

Elisabeth Landis, Los Angeles

To the editor: Those concerned about The Times going off the political deep end with its editorial series fail to grasp one important point.

This is beyond political. This is a major national news organization calling out the president because it is seriously concerned for the future of this country and the safety of the world. To pass this off as merely political is to miss the whole point.

So for those who want us to “get over it,” this is something that’s not going to be that easy to get over.

John Fischer, Laguna Beach

