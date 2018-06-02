Only one political party can be blamed for anti-immigrant xenophobia

To the editor: Thanks to Jonah Goldberg for sharing the inspiring story of his recently deceased father-in-law, who came to the United States from communist-controlled Czechoslovakia, and for his testimony that “immigrants, even those in the country illegally … are human beings desperate to make the American dream their reality.”
How, then, can he draw a parallel between the poisonous, xenophobic attitude of the political right on immigration and the humanitarian and inclusive attitude of the left?
Given Goldberg’s clear dislike of Donald Trump’s presidency, I was surprised to read his statement, “There is a kernel of truth on both sides.” This reminds me of President Trump’s infamous observation that there were “very fine people on both sides” of the demonstrations last summer between white supremacists and those who showed up to oppose them.
In this case, as in Charlottesville, Va., there is no equivalency.
James Zimring, Tarzana
To the editor: I must have missed something in Goldberg’s column. It certainly sounded as if his father-in-law came to America legally.
He was intelligent: Colorado State University offered him a scholarship, then he attended the University of Chicago to get a master’s degree. He was not an unintelligent or violent man.
My maternal grandparents came here from Bohemia legally. My husband’s grandparents came from Georgia, also legally. I am confident that those of us labeled “anti-immigration” are really just opposed to illegal immigration.
There are many roads on which to come to the United States, something that I support.
Doris Waterman, Newport Beach
