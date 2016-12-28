There are many things to be concerned about regarding Trump. Anti-Semitism isn't one of them.

To the editor: I am a secular Jew who voted for Hillary Clinton, but accusing Donald Trump of deliberately fanning racial and anti-Semitic hatred is unfounded by the facts and amounts to nothing more than looking for a bogeyman. (“Campaign 2016's anti-Semitism has me feeling conspicuously Jewish this Christmas season,” Opinion, Dec. 23)

Yes, Trump is a bombastic, narcissistic bully. Yes, he has emboldened some of the racist pigs in the country, but that was their choice, not his. His allegedly anti-Semitic ads could easily be seen as being not anti-Semitic.

Trump’s favorite child, Ivanka, is a Jew; his Orthodox Jewish son-in-law is a close advisor; and his nominee to be the ambassador to Israel is an Orthodox Jew who happens to be a close friend.

Trump has given me much to be concerned about, but I have seen nothing to indicate he is an anti-Semite. Noah Berlatsky should focus his energies on real issues.

Jerry Glass, Lakewood

To the editor: I heartily agree with Berlatsky. I too am a secular Jew who, until the election of a man who has no shame telling untruths, believed that my religious proclivities did not set me apart from other Americans.

Now I am very worried about the influence of accused anti-Semites in the new administration. For example, the ex-wife of Stephen K. Bannon, Trump’s top political advisor, testified in divorce proceedings that he wanted to take his daughters out of the private school they were attending in Santa Monica because he did want them to go to a school that had many Jewish students.

In addition, one of those who has applauded Bannon’s appointment was white supremacist Richard Spencer. Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke said Bannon’s appointment was “excellent.”

With these examples and accounts of others saying whites are now ascendant with Trump’s election, I agree with Berlatsky when he opined that, indeed, “this is a cold holiday season.”

Donald L. Singer, Redlands

To the editor: I was saddened to read that Berlatsky is feeling backed into his Judaism via identity politics. He should come around to the front door.

Why not experience the joys of Judaism? Light some Chanukah candles. Fry up some latkes. That’s how he can warm up his holiday season.

Carl Cedar, Tustin

