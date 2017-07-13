We can't trust anything the Trumps say about Russia. It's time for Congress to do its job.

To the editor: Per released emails, we now know that President Trump’s onetime campaign Chairman Paul Manafort, son-in-law Jared Kushner and son Donald Trump Jr. all took a meeting with someone they were told was a Russian government attorney who had information obtained by the Russian government, which they were told was working to support Trump. (“Donald Trump Jr. emails reveal knowledge of Russian government offer to aid father's campaign,” July 11)

If the Trump-Russia investigation is still a “witch hunt,” we will need to check everyone’s broom closets.

In true Trumpian fashion, Donald Jr. first insinuated this meeting was really just about helping Russian orphans. In truth this was like dirty cops listening in on what they hoped was a bribe offer. It strains credulity that Russian President Vladimir Putin would unilaterally subvert our election process without a wink and a nod and an expectation of reciprocity from Trump.

This Republican-led Congress needs to table any dreams of transformative legislation and deliver truth and justice to the American people.

Robert Fox, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: If anything, Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya strengthens the president’s claim that there was no collusion between his campaign and the Russian government.

Donald Jr. was talked into a meeting with Veselnitskaya in hopes of finding information damaging to the Hillary Clinton campaign. Veselnitskaya, according to Donald Jr., had no information to offer. Apparently she wanted to talk about adoption of Russian children.

Donald Jr. was apparently lied to, and he took the bait. If this is indicative of the level of communication between Trump and the Russians, it makes charges of collusion look pretty weak.

Nathan Post, Santa Barbara

..

To the editor: How typical of the Republicans: Whenever Trump or someone in his circle “crosses the line” on what is decent or legal, they merely move the line.

Donald Trump Jr. met with someone with ties to the Russian government, specifically to receive damaging “evidence” concerning Clinton that might have influenced our 2016 election in favor of his father. He claims he received no useful information for that purpose, so no crime was committed.

Intent to commit a crime is still a crime. Stings are set up by police departments that make it possible to catch a pedophile by arranging a meeting with an imaginary minor, then arresting him when he shows up because his intent was to engage in an illegal act.

Jennifer Rabuchin, Burbank

..

To the editor: Hey, Republican members of Congress, now that you’ve heard Donald Trump Jr. lie about his meeting with a Russian attorney, will you please wake up?

Both the president and his son are shameless liars. I know you know this, so quit sidestepping.

Please do the right thing. You have no integrity with the American people, but you can still do something far more patriotic than passing a healthcare bill. You can impeach this liar.

Tony Wood, Claremont

..

To the editor: Donald Trump Jr. agreed to meet with a Russian lawyer in anticipation of receiving damaging information about the then-likely Democratic presidential nominee.

His minimizing his own culpability because he received no concrete information is akin to a bank robber who, when apprehended, pleads innocence because his monetary haul was not as large as anticipated.

Larry Lasseter​​​​​​​, Brea

