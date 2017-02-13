Presidents attack judges. Why are we so shocked when Trump does it?

To the editor: The Times acts as if it is shocked, shocked to find there is gambling going on and that President Trump is critical of judges. (“Trump attacks federal judges in unusually personal terms,” Feb. 8)

Perhaps the most brazen critic of judicial independence was Franklin D. Roosevelt, who was willing to try to restructure the Supreme Court when it didn’t go his way. The war he waged on the judiciary was one for the books.

And let’s not forget Barack Obama publicly attacking the Supreme Court justices to their faces in front of the entire nation during his State of the Union speech because they dared disagree with him on a case they had recently decided. Indeed, Obama made a habit of commenting on pending cases.

Suddenly, we discover the evil of encroaching on judicial territory. At least for four years.

David Goodwin, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Trump’s inappropriate intrusion into the judicial review of his executive order on immigration contains an important and correct observation.

The president said that “even a bad high school student” can recognize that the law is on his side. That’s probably correct.

What he didn’t say is that “only a bad high school student” can recognize that the law is on his side.” Good high school students, and those with higher education, may have a different opinion.

Bruce Barnbaum, Granite Falls, Wash.

..

To the editor: After six years of obstruction against Obama, it was difficult to imagine that Republican lawmakers could descend any further politically. Yet they have done just that.

Despite Trump’s bullying, false proclamations, poorly executed orders and now personal attacks on federal judges, Republican leaders have yet to display any meaningful disapproval. Their lack of criticism may endear them to Trump and, in turn, allow them to advance their legislative interests, but it does nothing to inspire confidence that our leaders are acting in the best interests of the country.

Marc Branson, Anaheim

