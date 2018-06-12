The president who thinks studying for the summit isn't important

To the editor:
In this article regarding the upcoming summit with North Korea, Trump declares “I think I’m very well prepared” and in the next paragraph states: “I don’t think I have to prepare very much.”
Well, which is it?
This blatant contradiction at best describes this president’s alarmingly scattered thinking and at worst proves he is not ready, able or equipped to handle any such weighty, global matters. Other than Trump’s other stock answer -- “We’ll see” -- it should be obvious he has absolutely no idea what he is doing on this world stage -- which places our nation and the rest of the world in grave danger.
Penelope Burley, Santa Rosa Valley