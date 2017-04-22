Bill O'Reilly for president? Being accused of mistreating women didn't stop Trump.

Ex-Fox News host Bill O’Reilly will reportedly earn $25 million after being fired Wednesday amid revelations that he or his employer paid out millions to keep multiple sexual harassment accusations against him under wraps.

But that’s not the only good news for O’Reilly, according to several Times letter writers: If President Trump’s victory is any indication, they say, the politically incorrect-and-proud commentator, who insists he has done nothing wrong and is merely an easy target for would-be accusers, may have a future in government.

Here is some pep talk for O’Reilly from our letter writers, along with other remarks on the host’s exit.

Albert Obregon of Sunland echoes several other letter writers by encouraging O’Reilly to set his sights high:

Now that O’Reilly is out of a job, he should seriously consider running for president. With his fame and fortune and an extensive history of sexual harassment accusations against him, by today’s standards O’Reilly is highly qualified for the job.

O’Reilly has made bigoted statements about minorities. He is obviously ready to occupy the Oval Office. — Albert Obregon, Sunland

President Trump, O’Reilly’s friend and supporter, has proudly stated his own manner with women, as captured by a recording from 2005: “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ‘em by the....”

Culver City resident Herb Schiff notes that O’Reilly has company:

O’Reilly, ex-Fox News chief Roger Ailes and former “Today Show” host Billy Bush, who was talking with Trump in the 2005 recording, all get the boot, and Trump gets the presidency. What a country.

Ted Lux of Playa del Rey comments on O’Reilly’s earnings:

O’Reilly gets fired for alleged sexual harassment and is set to receive $25 million on his way out. Seems fair and right to me.

I wonder what homeless people think.

Big Bear City resident Dan Dreblow offers the perspective of a Fox News viewer:

Now that O’Reilly has apparently joined the likes of President Clinton and Tiger Woods, we can all react with disgust.

The good news is that Tucker Carlson will move into O’Reilly’s former time slot on Fox News. Carlson is a man that never raises his voice and is extremely knowledgeable and gives compelling arguments.

I congratulate Fox News for taking decisive action, but I would have been more impressed if this action would have been taken without the pressure that resulted from a New York Times report on payouts to O’Reilly’s accusers.

Regardless, I will continue to be a loyal Fox News viewer.

Dan Kimber of Montrose thanks a higher power:

O’Reilly has been fired from Fox News despite a ringing endorsement from the alleged groper in chief, who said his friend probably did nothing wrong and should not have settled with his accusers.

There is a God.

