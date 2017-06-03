In withdrawing from the Paris climate deal, Trump honored a campaign pledge — and dishonored his country

To the editor: With his stunningly ill-advised decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, President Trump has honored a campaign pledge — and dishonored our nation. (“Trump quits the Paris climate accord, denouncing it as a violation of U.S. sovereignty,” June 1)

The United States has declared it will be the only nation that acts so as to deny the effect of man-made climate change. Additionally, Trump has dangerously signaled to the world that any agreement we sign is only valid so long as the president who agreed to it is in office.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel had it right in stating that her country can no longer rely on us. The prospect that this action is in concert with a policy of “America First” is laughable. This is “America in Retreat.”

Oren Spiegler, Upper St. Clair, Pa.

..

To the editor: Waiting for Trump to walk away from the Paris accord is a lot like watching your parents decide whether they plan on separating: It matters, but it doesn’t change the fact that they still need to raise you.

The de-carbonization of our economy is coming one way or the other. Mounting pressure from generals because of the military threat of climate destabilization; frightening statistical analysis from underwriters telling us that certain areas will be uninsurable; and demands from shareholders that oil companies divulge the risks of climate change to the future viability of assets are the unavoidable details that need to be hashed out just as custody and compensation in a nasty divorce.

Or, we could just stay together and do what needs to be done.

Pam Brennan, Newport Beach

..

To the editor: With the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Climate Accord, one wonders who Trump will blame when the “mar” inevitably joins the “lago” in Palm Beach, Fla., and his prized estate is turned into a swamp that he will be forced to drain.

Of course, he could always build a sea wall around Mar-a-Lago and insist that Mexico pay for it.

Bill Cranham, La Quinta

