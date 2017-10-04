Tossing paper towels into a crowd and cracking budget jokes doesn't help Puerto Rico

To the editor: I have never written a letter to the editor before, and I’m pretty old, but I just couldn’t believe my eyes and ears watching President Trump in Puerto Rico on Tuesday. (“Trump praises hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico amid criticism of a slow response,” Oct. 3)

How dare he blame those American citizens for costing the government too much money? Wasn’t it the hurricane that did that? And throwing out paper towels to the crowd — how demeaning! He actually congratulated Puerto Ricans for having only 16 deaths!

When will his base wake up and see what a phony we have representing this wonderful country?

Joan Flack, Palm Springs

..

To the editor: Let me share with Trump some advice that I received from my wife: Don’t tell jokes or try to be funny. People are more likely to be offended than to be amused by your attempts at humor.

Telling the people on the devastated island of Puerto Rico that they’ve “thrown our budget a little out of whack” or that they should be happy that there have only been 16 deaths (a figure that was not updated for days and will surely rise), or comparing their suffering to what was inflicted on the Hurricane Katrina victims, is unlikely to draw laughter, amusement or support.

Melania, I suggest that when you have a quiet moment, you tell your husband to put a sock in it.

Jonathan Greenspan, Westlake Village

..

To the editor: Your reporting seems to promote a one-sided agenda.

In Sunday’s paper, there was a front-page article that bashed Trump right up until the last paragraphs. Finally, at the end of the lengthy piece, it was stated that Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello noted that the president and his administration have done everything they can and what he has asked them to do.

You absolutely refuse to ever give the president coverage when he does something good. Why does your paper allow this type of reporting?

Rosalie Hines, San Clemente

CAPTION Body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department taken during the shooting on Oct. 1. Body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department taken during the shooting on Oct. 1. CAPTION Body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department taken during the shooting on Oct. 1. Body camera footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department taken during the shooting on Oct. 1. CAPTION The gunman who attacked the Las Vegas music festival had cameras set up outside his room. Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after Hurricane Maria swept through the island two weeks ago. Three billion Yahoo accounts were affected by a massive data breach — three times as many as initially reported. The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to three researchers for their work on electron microscopy. Credits: EPA, Getty, Hillary Guzik, KTLA, Sarya Stukes The gunman who attacked the Las Vegas music festival had cameras set up outside his room. Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, after Hurricane Maria swept through the island two weeks ago. Three billion Yahoo accounts were affected by a massive data breach — three times as many as initially reported. The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to three researchers for their work on electron microscopy. Credits: EPA, Getty, Hillary Guzik, KTLA, Sarya Stukes CAPTION At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION President Trump comments on the cost of the Puerto Rico response after the country was hit by Hurricane Maria. President Trump comments on the cost of the Puerto Rico response after the country was hit by Hurricane Maria. CAPTION Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66. Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66.

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook.