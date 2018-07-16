Trump is acting in Russia's interest. A few senators could stop him by leaving the GOP — now

To the editor: After the shocking refusal of President Trump to decisively confront Russian leader Vladimir Putin regarding past (and ongoing) digital attacks on American democracy, it is indisputably clear that Trump is working for Russian interests rather than American interests.
But now what? Elected Republicans have been largely silent, further putting American democracy at risk.
Should the GOP continue its apathetic response to this crisis, we should look to a few Republican patriots in the Senate (such as Arizona’s Jeff Flake and Maine’s Susan Collins) to renounce at least temporarily their membership in the Republican Party, declare themselves independent and start caucusing with Democrats.
This way, the Senate can return immediately to Democratic control to help rein in the actions of our president.
Charles Derry, Palm Springs
..
To the editor: Trump displayed contemptible and delusional behavior while in Helsinki.
He lambasted (again) the American institutions that protect the lives and liberties of this nation. He met privately with Putin and declared with confidence that he has no reason not to believe his denials about Russian interference in our election. That is contemptible.
He declared that the relationship between the U.S. and Russia had never been worse until just before he met with Putin. That is delusional.
This presidency has got to be stopped.
Michael Davidson, Altadena
..
To the editor: Trump just figuratively rolled and showed his belly while Putin tossed him a ball to play with. If that’s not a high crime, I don’t know what is.
Leslie Stem, Gardena
