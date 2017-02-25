Trump's typos are very unprecedential, but we're not so innocent either

President Trump, who once famously complained of an “unpresidented” action taken by China, has used the written English language in a novel way (and typically in 140 or fewer characters at a time). To some this reinforces his authenticity and therefore appeal, but it also has made him the target of ridicule, including from The Times’ letter writers.

In response to a Times op-ed article Monday by Allan Fallow on the casual misspelling of English words lately by Trump and other national leaders, about two dozen readers wrote letters to the editor, many of whom playfully scolded Trump and — gasp — The Times for noteworthy typos. Several of them were humble enough to own up to their own orthographic offenses.

Encino resident Beryl Arbit nominates a candidate for The Times’ best typo ever:

Thank you for Fallow’s superb piece on precedential spelling and grammar (or lack thereof) — it was a breath of fresh air to this out-of-touch coastal elite.

We are now on our second generation of writers (and I use the term loosely) who were raised on spell-check and not spelling bees. — Beryl Arbit, Encino

I would suggest, however, that Trump not use an intern to check his tweets, as we are now on our second generation of writers (and I use the term loosely) who were raised on spell-check and not spelling bees. I highly recommend Fallow’s piece to journalists of every stripe (including those who write for The Times), to television and radio news writers and to scriptwriters.

I must, however, take issue with choice of “best typo to ever run in The Times.” I’m afraid that honor goes unmistakably and eternally to the staffer who described negative personal remarks as an “ad homonym” attack.

Bob Smagula of Santa Barbara remembers a career-jeopardizing mistake:

Trump’s spelling errors are frequently embarrassing and point to an overall carelessness in his job approach. But none of us are immune to the occasional spelling gaffe.

Mine occurred while helping to proofread a grant request for the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics. Our mission was to provide low-cost quality medical care to the underserved community members. Somehow I managed to substitute the word “undeserved” instead.

Fortunately we still received the grant and I kept my job. In fact the executive director was sympathetic to me and told me to keep up the good werk.

Ricardo Nicol of San Clemente points out a frequent error made by this newspaper:

Constantly, no matter how many proofreaders and spell checks, lots of publications — including The Times — use principle for principal. I find it very erratating.

Michael D. Mauer, an anthropology instructor at College of the Canyons, testifies that typos afflict even the writings of the highly educated:

I appreciate the sediments expressed in Fallow’s article on the status of contemporary writing, editing, and proofreading. I have found typogrifical erors in textbooks I have required for undergraduate anthropology courses I have taut over the last decade and a half. I am chagrined to say that these errors even appear in my own emales.

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook