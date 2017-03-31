Give the president a chance, say Trump supporters. No, say his critics.

To the editor: President Trump’s supporters ask us to give him a chance. Why should we? (“Trump's poll numbers are low. But the people who put him in office say it's not time to judge him — yet,” March 28)

Is our government too big? Yes. Are we over-regulated? Yes. But this is what we have to show for it: Cleaner air, drinkable water, safe food, pristine and wide-open spaces, healthcare, consumer protections, equal rights for everyone, labor laws, a safety net, decent roads and unbiased public broadcasting.

These are some of the things Trump has targeted. So why should we give him a chance?

Instead of taking away and destroying so many good things that Americans have perhaps he should concentrate on a plan that will continue to better our lives, our health and the great America we already live in.

Terri Nolan, San Clemente

..

To the editor: The Trump voters who want us to give the president a chance seem to forget that he spent a year and a half on the campaign trail appealing to the worst of America, making bigoted statements and flaunting his selfishness. We all know what Trump’s about.

That the president won doesn’t mean he deserved to win. Turnout was barely more than 50%, and Trump received less than half of the popular vote. At best, perhaps 25% of eligible voters supported him, with many of them holding their noses as they did so.

Trump is being fought “tooth and nail” because he has yet to earn our respect and trust after almost two years as a politician. He has all but single-handedly destroyed the integrity of the presidency with his incompetence and lack of a generous and inclusive world view.

Peter Maradudin, Costa Mesa

