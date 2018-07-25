The businessman president wants to protect farmers but let everyone else suffer from his tariffs

To the editor: Here’s a lesson in Trumponomics 101.
Against the advice of experts, start a trade war with China. Realize too late that the trade war will hurt the U.S. economy and Republican chances in the midterm election. Order a $12-billion bailout for predominantly red-state farmers who can’t sell soybeans to the Chinese.
Borrow from the Chinese to pay for the subsidy, sticking U.S. taxpayers with the bill for this gigantic campaign slush fund. Cancel tariffs before real damage can occur and brag about the art of the deal. Cruise to victory in midterms.
Thank God we have a businessman for president.
Eric Alter, Woodland Hills
..
To the editor: Remember, it was economics that actually caused the fall of the once mighty Soviet Union. Because of its isolation, the Soviet Union simply could not sustain its economy and was forced to enter the world market, resulting in the various member republics breaking away.
The Republican Congress is sitting back, allowing the president to isolate the United States from the world market by instituting tariffs on billions of dollars of imported goods. Lawmakers are abdicating their responsibility to protect America from all threats, both foreign and domestic.
Add to this the tax breaks given to wealthy individuals and corporations, and it’s not too hard to envision a future far different from today’s reality.
Martin Wauson, Westminster
..
To the editor: The president institutes tariffs that harm farmers and then uses our tax dollars to extend a $12-billion bailout to shore up his political base. What is wrong with this picture?
The farmers said it right: They don’t want welfare, they want their markets back. Vote in November to rein in an unchecked and uninformed president.
Eileen M. Elvins, Dana Point
..
To the editor: I’d like to be the first person to name the new program that will assist farmers affected by Trump’s trade war the “Tariff Agriculture Relief Program,” or TARP.
Trump might not get it, but so-called fiscally responsible Republicans will see the irony.
Eugene Sison, San Dimas
