Members of Congress should act against Trump's trade policy — if they can figure it out

To the editor: Given the arbitrary nature of President Trump’s trade policy, or lack thereof, Congress should try to temper the effects of his capricious decisions. But is anyone really sure what his plans are?
I am under the impression that our “trade war” with China was put on hold — how thoughtful of Trump — but now we hear that the president is slapping tariffs on certain imports from Europe, Canada and Mexico. Is Trump trying to isolate our country economically?
I don't understand what Trump is up to, and I doubt our members of Congress do either. That’s not their fault, as Trump seems to be making this up as he goes along. I don't even think his staff knows what his next decision will be.
Trump is rolling the dice with global economics. Members of Congress need to do something before major sectors of our economy are damaged for the long term.
Eric Robert Santiestevan, Tujunga
