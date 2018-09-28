Trump has plenty of 'accomplishments' — but for the country, they're disasters

To the editor: President Trump has every right to brag about his accomplishments to the U.N. General Assembly. Just look at what he has done in two years.
He has damaged the environment, given tax cuts to the rich, insulted our allies, cozied up to authoritarians, maligned the free press, put down women, increased the national debt to its highest level ever, lied constantly, polluted the air and water with coal ash, continued an assault on insurance for all, dehumanized the LGBTQ community, made our foreign policy a laughing stock, and made hypocrisy a hallmark of his administration.
Thomas Lawson, Long Beach
To the editor: Trump’s U.N. speech drew unintentional laughter. No surprise.
His former NBC show “The Apprentice,” from snippets I watched, was mildly amusing. I saw Trump playing a role. The guy with many failed business dealings was pretending to be some savvy businessman. He was the ego without a clue.
I thought he was in on the joke. I thought it was self-parody. And now Trump pretends to be president of the United States.
However, in the age of Trump, there is no United States. There is only a Divided States, a place where there is no pretense of trying to consider different points of view, or understand the many various realities under which different people live.
Now that Trump is the joke and not in on it, it is no longer funny.
Michael Lehto, Thunder Bay, Canada
