Do Trump voters really not care about the president lying to them?

To the editor: In an Oct. 6 letter to the editor, one writer pointed out to us that anyone critical of President Trump’s allegedly fraudulent tax-dodging behavior should show some concern for the voters that only Trump is willing to pay attention to.
I’ve heard this argument before, but never from someone who will complete the thought and admit openly that these voters who bathe in Trump’s attention consistently vote against their own best interest and seek attention from those who will lie to them.
You can no more help a voter like that than you can help an alcoholic who wants to keep drinking.
Lane Barden, Los Angeles
