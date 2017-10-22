Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein — what a bad year for women

To the editor: Ann Friedman opens her op-ed article with the following statement: “It’s been two weeks since the ‘open secret’ about Harvey Weinstein landed in … about every media outlet in the country.” (“Want to be a male ally to harassed women? Stop ranting about Harvey Weinstein and put your friends in check,” Opinion, Oct. 19)

My immediate reaction was, “It’s been 54 weeks since the open secret about Donald Trump landed in about every media outlet in the country.”

On Oct. 7, 2016, it was revealed that in 2005, Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women to “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush. Touching a person's genitals without consent is sexual assault. Trump’s unacceptable behavior is not just “locker room talk.”

Friedman writes that this has been “two exhausting weeks for women.” I might add that since that tape came out, it has been an exhausting year for women, children, men, LGBTQ persons and others.

It's time for all of us to stand up to those who have sexually assaulted others.

Susan Kogan, Oceanside

