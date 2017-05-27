Hocus POTUS: This last thing this country needs is witches casting spells on Trump

To the editor: First, I offer first this disclaimer: I did not vote for Donald Trump last November, so my comment on Diana Wagman’s op-ed article, in which she tells of her participation in a spell-casting ritual on the president, is objective and disinterested in terms of politics. (“I put a spell on you, Mr. President,” Opinion, May 23)

When I was young low IQs were rated in three categories in descending order: idiot, moron and cretin. Rather than disparage unfortunate neo-nates who will mature but never go beyond those low levels, I will deplore Wagman’s all-too obvious juvenile arguments expressing what was once considered vile witchcraft: casting spells.

How is it possible for a grown person to undertake personally-driven necromancy against a president barely five months into a 48-month term? Or any sort of “black magic” at all in these scientifically enlightened times? Even if meant humorously, which her “activism” against Trump seems to contradict, how is it possible in fact for such embarrassing juvenile behavior to be featured in a major newspaper?

One can only hope those who are advocating California’s secession from the U.S. federal union will not succeed in my lifetime, nor in that of my grandchildren and their children too.

Jascha Kessler, Santa Monica

To the editor: After reading the penultimate sentence of Wagman’s op-ed article — “Working together by the millions — sending out shared, fervent hopes and dreams and wishes, praying, voting, even casting a binding spell — we cannot be ignored.” — it struck me how ironic it would be if these practices were the selfsame methods used by the good people of Middle America to elect Trump in the first place.

Wouldn’t that be a hoot?

Raymond Butman, Harbor City

To the editor: I understand that many people are very unhappy with Trump being president, but it still grieved me to know that thousands of witches and others cast “A Spell to Bind Donald Trump and All Those Who Abet Him.” Wagman stated that “she didn’t want to send bad vibes into the universe,” but it sounds like that’s exactly what she did and what she and others plan on continuing to do.

We are all waiting to see what direction our country will take under this president, but summoning evil against him summons evil against our country, even if it is done in jest. How can that be helpful?

Many Americans are praying for this country and its continued success, and they are willing to take action to back up their wishes. I, for one, am looking forward the best outcome possible.

As individuals, we must “be a light in a dark world” and encourage those around us to be hopeful for our future as a nation. This cannot be accomplished with negative actions and continued attacks against the leadership of our country.

Linda Marshall, Culver City

To the editor: Shame on The Times for printing this gibberish.

Can you imagine printing an article advocating putting a witchcraft spell on President Obama or any other president, even if it was written tongue in cheek?

The liberals in this country not only can’t get over that they lost an election, but now think it’s OK to denigrate the chief executive personally, simply because they disagree with his policies. This group fortitude to badmouth and accost anyone who disagrees with the liberal agenda is un-American and just plain subversive.

The people who are so deranged by Trump should grow up and live with their democracy.

Paul Debban, Rancho Santa Fe

