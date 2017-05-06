Trumpcare caps a great week in Congress for the rich — and a terrible one for everyone else

To the editor: Congress has thrown working-class people under the bus this week to the cheers of wealthy interests. (“The GOP's big lie: Healthcare bill 'protects people with preexisting conditions,'” May 4)

The version of Trumpcare (formally titled the American Health Care Act) that just passed the House offers an estimated $600 billion in tax cuts to wealthy individuals and insurance companies by making healthcare coverage newly unaffordable to millions of low- and middle-income Americans. The rush to pass the bill before Congress’ own budget office calculated the impact suggests that the spin about the bill does not match what is really inside.

To add insult to injury, Congress just passed and sent to the president a bill that makes it hard or impossible to implement California’s Secure Choice program to promote IRA-like savings by workers in firms that do not offer retirement benefits. This savings plan for mostly low-income workers would help increase their incomes during retirement, but it was opposed by Wall Street firms that feared it might crimp their profits.

In these two actions, and many others, the health and well-being of a large number of Americans are being sacrificed for the benefit of those with wealth and power. I don’t think this is what most had in mind when they cast their votes last year.

Steven P. Wallace, Culver City

The writer is professor and chairman of the Department of Community Health Sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

To the editor: I am not a public person when it comes to my illness. However, extreme times demand extreme measures.

I inherited biochemical depression from both sides of my family. I live a very productive, happy life because of hard fought-for healthcare and, finally, the correct medicine. Before the Affordable Care Act, this cost me nearly $200,000 in premiums, care and medication. Obamacare, as the Affordable Care Act is often called, literally saved my life.

I have not for one moment been resentful of the fact that I have this illness. I have, however, been desperately resentful of the American health insurance industry, which makes its billions on the backs of chronically ill Americans.

In voting to repeal Obamacare, what do House Republicans have to be proud of? This was done for their own egos. May each Republican who voted to repeal the law go down in defeat in 2018.

Janet Kinosian, Santa Ana

To the editor: When I looked at Friday’s headlines, I saw meanness and greed everywhere.

Mostly white males who feed at the most opulent trough of government fat are celebrating depriving those who are less fortunate. They seek to deny health benefits to regular Americans, and for what? So the rich can get richer.

Everything they do is for the rich. Take away public lands so private individuals and business can buy them. Deny women basic rights that allow them to have control over their lives. Deny citizens the freedom to decide for themselves how they want to treat hard-working immigrants. Deny everyone the right to a safe environment that preserves our Earth for future generations.

Luke Chapter 12 says that to whom much is given, much will be required. All I see is men who have been given much doing everything they can to get even more. It’s shameful.

Phil Beauchamp, Chino Hills

