UCLA is on its way to matching USC's moral decline

To the editor: I have been following your articles regarding the appalling lack of ethics among USC administrators. Now, we see that UCLA’s leaders similarly lack a moral backbone. (“‘Sorry’ isn’t good enough for UCLA’s shoplifting basketball players,” editorial, Nov. 15)

By failing to punish appropriately the three basketball players who admitted to shoplifting while in China, UCLA sends the message to students that if you are gifted in sports or generating revenue, we absolve you of the need to adhere to the rules that apply to mortal men and women.

These three young men will not suffer the true consequences of their actions — a trial and possibly jail time in China — but a slap on the hand while continuing on the road to fame and fortune. What a disappointment to see institutions of higher learning fail to send a strong moral message to our future leaders.

Cathy Fickes, Marina del Rey

To the editor: Bill Plaschke’s column about the need for adequate punishment for the three UCLA basketball players is more of a vitriolic rant than an effort to seek a fair and just solution. (“Case to be reviewed? Case should be closed on UCLA basketball players,” Nov. 15)

Yes, these young basketball players showed incredibly poor judgment, broke the law and embarrassed themselves and their university. Yet these students behaved exactly as many freshmen do when they leave their homes: They engage in immature, stupid, self-destructive behavior, largely as a function of being overstimulated and unprepared.

UCLA should do a better job preparing its students how to approach a foreign culture with sensitivity and respect. Let’s punish appropriately but not go overboard on compromising the futures of three student athletes who no doubt already feel humiliated.

Kjell Rudestam, Santa Barbara

To the editor: The young UCLA athletes apparently felt they were entitled to what they stole in China, never mind the fact that they were representing the United States. They were rescued by the president.

Why not have them do do something worthwhile like a community service project, where they could learn what life is really like for a large segment of the population?

These students are being handled with kid gloves and are not learning about the consequences of bad behavior or committing a crime. They are learning how to get away with those very things.

UCLA, take a stand here. Quit enabling young people to be irresponsible adults.

Claire Kaplan, Tarzana

To the editor: It is a fact that young people’s brains are still developing until the age of 25. The prefrontal cortex, which helps control impulses, hasn’t yet completely developed before then.

When I was in 7th grade, a classmate was caught stealing during a class trip to an amusement park. I had mixed feelings. As poor kids from East Los Angeles, we couldn’t afford the expensive items being sold. We also knew our classmate was very immature and a bit slow.

I felt embarrassed for our school. We left the amusement park without our classmate, and we worried about him.

I hope universities will do a better job guiding students visiting foreign countries. I think the three UCLA players learned their lesson, and I hope that this one stupid mistake doesn’t ruin their lives.

Clara Solis, Los Angeles

