Upbeat, uplifting, almost poetry: A drummer's story and upcoming solar show

Once again, Times columnist Steve Lopez has reminded us, ever so gently, about the sad plight of one of our fellow Angelenos. (Re “Despite down moments, drummer still upbeat,” Column, Aug. 6)

What if every one of Lopez's readers sent a few dollars to help this amazing, 85-year-old Hungarian-born drummer?

What if each of us were to follow the philosophy and "be the change we want to see in the world?"

Lynn Kessler, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: I’ll tell you what’s beautiful: a particle physicist using language so elegant that his description of “that exquisite alignment of sun, moon and Earth” reads as poetry.

(Re “Tracking the ‘eye of God’ — a U.S. solar eclipse,” Opinion, Aug. 6)

I hope that on Aug. 21, all those people lucky enough to witness the eclipse will feel some of the magic that author Frank Close describes.

Jane Pinney Faulkner, Santa Barbara

