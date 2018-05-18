USC failed again to address misconduct complaints. Maybe the university needs new leaders

To the editor: The University of Southern California is making the headlines again — and for all the wrong reasons.
On the heels of last year's bungled handling of former medical school Dean Dr. Carmen A. Puliafito emerges another scandal brought to light by the Los Angeles Times. Similar to its efforts to keep its mishandling of Puliafito under wraps, USC's leadership allowed Dr. George Tyndall, the only full-time gynecologist at the student health center, to resign after receiving multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct toward female patients.
With the benefit of hindsight, USC President C.L. Max Nikias apologized and admitted the problem could have been handled better. The stituation can be summed up by an old quote: "Progress, far from consisting in change, depends on retentiveness. ... Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."
After the Puliafito scandal, USC left its leadership in place to fail again — and it did. Now, we have Tyndall.
Thanks to The Times for reporting this story.
Susan Ploussard, Calabasas
..
To the editor: I received a graduate degree (as did my father decades ago) from USC and I now question whether I even want to be identified as a Trojan any longer.
First, we were told of the astounding debacle involving the dean of the USC medical school, and now we are informed that the one full-time gynecologist at USC's student health center spent 26 years allegedly mistreating female students before he was given a financial payout and the opportunity to resign.
Outrageous. It is time for Nikias to resign as USC's president.
Alice Rademacher, Pasadena
..
To the editor: The Times' report on the gynecologist who was accused of acting inappropriately with young students over and over again and was reported over and over again put me over the top.
How many more coverups are there?
I have no link to USC and no family members or children who attended, but I do have lots of friends who attended and all of us looked up to the school for its achievements. Not anymore.
USC has lost its moral compass.
Ann Nuiry, Los Alamitos
..
To the editor: Between the athletic department problems, the medical school dean scandal, a lawsuit by UC San Diego alleging a conspiracy to essentially take its Alzheimer's research program and now the gynecologist scandal, USC should close much of itself down and leave just one giant department of philosophy for students and staff with multiple courses on ethics.
Andrew Bressler, Culver City
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook