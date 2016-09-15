Dr. Bob Sears under fire over vaccine exemption

To the editor: Regardless of the vaccine debate, making sweeping medical conclusions without examining a patient is both unethical and negligent.

(Re “Pediatrician may lose license over vaccine exemption,” Sept 9)

I think Dr. Bob Sears has let his ideology trump medical practices.

Kudos to the medical board for finally taking action.

Richard Green, Ventura

To the editor: I think there are two things to keep in mind when choosing a doctor for your child.

First, choose one that relies on competent, vetted research to best help your child. Anyone spouting “theories” that have not been supported by current research, or in this case, have been refuted by research, puts a child at risk.

Second, I have noticed that there are three ideas that seem to go together by people who think there are conspiracies all around us: vaccinations cause autism, Elvis is alive, and the U.S. staged the moon landing.

Matthew Duggan, Long Beach

To the editor: I was deeply concerned to learn of the move by the Medical Board of California to revoke the license of Dr. Sears, the Orange County pediatrician and well-known advocate of vaccine choice.

Anyone who has taken the time to read his work will recognize that Sears is not a critic of vaccines, but instead is someone who advocates for parental choice and who offers resources that help families make informed and evidence-based decisions.

Nancy Beyda, Los Angeles

