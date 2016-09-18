What to do with the booming Venice?

To the editor: I am not sure that Venice becoming its own city will ameliorate what is happening on the West Side of Los Angeles, the much coveted “beach cities.”

While tech has made its contributions to the world at large, these many companies have swarmed our neighborhoods and don't add intrinsic value (other than to the city coffers).

(“Venice looks at cityhood,” Sept. 15)

I hear residents continuously complain about overcrowding, congestion, traffic, homelessness, parking, skyrocketing rents and Waze racers cutting through quiet streets, all of which diminishes one's quality of life.

I think there should be industrial complexes far away from neighborhoods that accommodate the thousands of workers.

It seems that no one making the decisions is listening.



Rosanna Zonni, Santa Monica

