We've studied the WaterFix protect for years. It's time to build it, not sue over it

The California WaterFix is one of the most scrutinized infrastructure projects in our state's history. Since 2006, California and federal agencies have been studying options for improving the water flows through the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta to the State Water Project and Central Valley Project. More than 600 briefings, public meetings and working groups have been held, and more than 30,000 public comments have been considered. More than 50,000 pages of environmental documents have been prepared.