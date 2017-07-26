Californians counsel conservative: 'Goodbye, good riddance'

To the editor: Gosh, I didn't realize how bad things were in California until I read this article.

People making fun of folks praying before meals; public school teachers indoctrinating students with socialist thoughts such as maybe helping others less fortunate than themselves; teachers who assign books to adolescents that talk about smoking and anxiety pills. Horrors. (Re “California is a train wreck,” July 21)

It's no wonder many folks want to pack up and move to that paradise on earth, Texas. You know, the state where you can build a fertilizer plant next to a school and senior citizen home; a state with high numbers of citizens without health insurance; a state where you can carry your AR-15 almost anywhere to ward off any evil-doers like your illegal-immigrant gardener or housekeeper; a state that has a worse infrastructure problem than California and a school system in disarray.

Oh, and the weather isn't exactly the best either. So good luck all you Californians who want to live among "your own."

Carl Falletta, Yorba Linda

::

To the editor: As a third-generation Californian who is proud of our state, I found this offensive and absolutely incorrect.

Our state has one of the largest economies in the world. We are multiethnic, multicultural, and incredibly beautiful from the beaches to the Central Valley to the deserts to the redwoods and to the mountains.

California is a beacon for the rest of the country to watch when crafting policies for their own state governments. We believe in protecting our environment. We believe that healthcare should be a right for all, not only for the wealthy.

If any citizen of the state of California does not enjoy all that it has to offer, please get out of my state. We don’t want you.

John Vrolyk, Santa Ana

::

To the editor: I guess white privilege just isn't enough for some folks. Paul Chabot and his Conservative Move just can't take it anymore and have to leave a state that considers its minorities and gays as citizens.

It must be abhorrent to them that women can choose what to do with their bodies and that they can't bring their guns to Starbucks.

The term "traditional values" is just a euphemism for the good old days of white majority and when women and blacks 'knew their place."

I hope Chabot is successful in his endeavors to relocate his conservative cohorts. See ya.

Mike Zullo, Lakewood

::

To the editor: You might want to follow up with Chabot after he has spent a full year in north Texas, with its sizzling temperatures and high humidity in July and August and freezing winter days.

We lived in north Texas for 20 years after a corporate relocation and have moved back to California. We do not mind at all to be called progressives in a great, forward-looking state.

Joe Boyd, Coto de Caza, Calif.

