The avoidable death of a woman killed by a previously deported undocumented immigrant

To the editor: The death of Sandra Duran is a tragedy all around, compounded by the fact that it was completely avoidable. (“Man who had been deported to Mexico five times charged in deadly L.A. car crash,” March 7)

Suspect Estuardo Alvarado, who in the past pleaded no contest to driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license, has been deported from the U.S. five times. Yet was back again (illegally) when he allegedly killed Duran while fleeing an earlier traffic accident he caused while driving drunk.

What really struck me was the statement that “studies have found that immigrants, whether in the country legally or not, commit crimes at a lower rate than native-born Americans.” If someone is in the country illegally, then by definition he or she is breaking the law.

The laws still exist, whether or not the reporters choose to ignore the ones they dislike or disagree with.

Jeff Pressman, Bell Canyon

To the editor: Stories on illegal immigration routinely report on how difficult it is to sneak into our country, often stating those entering illegally risk their lives.

How difficult can it be if people can be deported five times and return yet again, only to allegedly commit crimes that result in the deaths of women such as Duran in Los Angeles and Kathryn Steinle in San Francisco?

Gerry Swider, Sherman Oaks

To the editor: A citizen breaking the law goes to jail, and an immigrant breaking the same law gets deported. Like the man charged with vehicular homicide, some deportees readily slip back in and allegedly engage in more criminal activity.

The state and local governments should take action. Surely, this is a “law enforcement” practice we can oppose.

Parrish Hirasaki, Redondo Beach

