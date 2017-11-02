A common thread in today's news stories: the mistreatment of women

To the editor: As I sat down to read my Sunday Los Angeles Times, I was struck by the common thread throughout the whole first section: the mistreatment of women worldwide.

There was a front-page headline about the mistreatment and abuse of women in politics and another story about the rising death rate from childbirth in Texas, where politicians have slashed funding for healthcare services for women.

Inside the paper, there was an article on the high abortion rate in Argentina, where the procedure is outlawed and abortion complications are the leading cause of maternal deaths. Further inside the paper, there was yet another article on African American women dying during pregnancy at alarming rates, a problem that goes nearly unnoticed by the general population. Another article reports that President Trump called his sexual assault and harassment accusers “horrible liars.”

When will women be treated equally? When will they have sovereignty over their bodies and be allowed to make choices for their future? Why have women allowed men to control everything from politics to the private sector?

I am underrepresented, and I am angry. I thought my daughter would enjoy a better world. I was wrong.

Patricia Kattus, Encinitas

